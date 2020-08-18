Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Position Boosted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 220.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,323 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,152,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the second quarter valued at about $634,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 34.8% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 174,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,326,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark Casale bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,662,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,057 shares in the company, valued at $50,109,645.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.28. Essent Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Essent Group had a net margin of 49.62% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $236.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. S&P Equity Research reduced their price target on shares of Essent Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Compass Point increased their target price on Essent Group from $33.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Essent Group from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

