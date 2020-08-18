Essentia Trading 48.7% Lower This Week (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Essentia token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, BitForex, Hotbit and IDEX. During the last week, Essentia has traded 48.7% lower against the US dollar. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $13,031.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00039607 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $662.38 or 0.05528742 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004275 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00014528 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00046768 BTC.

Essentia Token Profile

ESS is a token. Its launch date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,941,362 tokens. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinBene, Ethfinex, IDEX, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

