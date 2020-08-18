Estate Counselors LLC Buys 21,210 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,210 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 44.8% in the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SHM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,031. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $50.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.34.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.