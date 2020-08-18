Estate Counselors LLC Buys 6,690 Shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ)

Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC owned 0.57% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 591,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after buying an additional 41,774 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 56,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBMJ stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.95. 44,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,316. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.82.

