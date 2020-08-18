Estate Counselors LLC Buys 6,690 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after purchasing an additional 190,937 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 64.1% during the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 50,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 19,625 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 44.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IBML traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.31. 52,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.98. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $25.83.

Recommended Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.