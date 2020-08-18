Estate Counselors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Estate Counselors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF makes up about 1.4% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Estate Counselors LLC owned about 0.36% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $8,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 495.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 14,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 124.6% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOX traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.65. 105,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,862. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $66.51 and a 12-month high of $104.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.76.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.