Estate Counselors LLC Has $2.52 Million Holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 95.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TOTL traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $49.58. The stock had a trading volume of 198,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,523. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52 week low of $46.54 and a 52 week high of $50.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average is $49.17.

