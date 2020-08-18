Estate Counselors LLC Has $5.04 Million Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Estate Counselors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,500 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,017,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $20,079,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,589,000 after buying an additional 348,812 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,968,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 902,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,497,000 after acquiring an additional 194,408 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.51. The company had a trading volume of 360,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,529. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $30.03 and a 52 week high of $84.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.91.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.