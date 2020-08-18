Estate Counselors LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,688. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

