Estate Counselors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Estate Counselors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,691 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.3% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,235,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255,064 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,250,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,023,000 after buying an additional 3,337,164 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,467,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,920,000 after buying an additional 30,629 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,306,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,258,000 after acquiring an additional 623,899 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,856 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,201. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $186.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.30 and its 200-day moving average is $159.75.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

