Estate Counselors LLC Sells 13,300 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Estate Counselors LLC reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,570,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,837,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,422,000 after buying an additional 2,374,301 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,608,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,388 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,895,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,577,000 after acquiring an additional 143,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $330,666,000.

USMV stock remained flat at $$64.51 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,315,129 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.10. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

