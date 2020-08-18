Estate Counselors LLC Sells 19,000 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Estate Counselors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $244,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 164,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 103,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $50.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,737. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.69. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $50.88.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.