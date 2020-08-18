Estate Counselors LLC Sells 28,050 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Estate Counselors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,050 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

IAU traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.12. 22,682,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,711,080. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.39.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

