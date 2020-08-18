Estate Counselors LLC Sells 37,285 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Estate Counselors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,285 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $9,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period.

BATS NOBL traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,237 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.88.

