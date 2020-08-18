Estate Counselors LLC Sells 77,940 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Estate Counselors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 63.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77,940 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 216,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,142,000 after buying an additional 15,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.42. 3,634,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,142,268. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.97. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

