Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Ethereum Gold Project token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Mercatox and Hotbit. In the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. Ethereum Gold Project has a market cap of $85,520.04 and $105.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00039482 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $665.34 or 0.05565382 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003728 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00046701 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Profile

ETGP is a token. It launched on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,923,657,361 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Gold Project Token Trading

Ethereum Gold Project can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Token Store and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

