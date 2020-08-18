EverGreenCoin (EGC) Hits Market Capitalization of $230,156.54

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded down 31.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. EverGreenCoin has a total market cap of $230,156.54 and $310.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EverGreenCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EverGreenCoin has traded 40.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00048154 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.82 or 0.00780049 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.81 or 0.01494977 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12,193.20 or 1.01378259 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00012064 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00141715 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00006743 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00062783 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Coin Profile

EverGreenCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,395,140 coins. EverGreenCoin’s official website is evergreencoin.org. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverGreenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EverGreenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

