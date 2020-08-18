Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN) Director Sells $248,934.07 in Stock

Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN) Director James L. L. Tullis sold 14,987 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $248,934.07.

Shares of XGN traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.69. 10,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,983. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.84. Exagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $29.86.

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Exagen by 674.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Exagen by 123.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 28,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,382,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Exagen by 1,292.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Exagen during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on XGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Exagen in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc operates as a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops and markets products for the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients affected by autoimmune rheumatic diseases (ARDs). Its lead product includes Avise SLE+CT, a proprietary diagnostic test that provides an enhanced solution for patients with a range of ARDs, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Sjögren's syndrome, and scleroderma, as well as other disorders, including fibromyalgia.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.