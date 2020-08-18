Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Wade G W & Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 839,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 3.1% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $37,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.8% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 27.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 633,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,057,000 after acquiring an additional 34,710 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,197,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,428,000 after acquiring an additional 207,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,111.1% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 174,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

XOM traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.43. The stock had a trading volume of 12,991,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,542,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $75.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

