F5 Networks (FFIV) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV):

7/31/2020 – F5 Networks was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/28/2020 – F5 Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $170.00 to $183.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2020 – F5 Networks had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $151.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2020 – F5 Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2020 – F5 Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $154.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – F5 Networks is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2020 – F5 Networks was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/20/2020 – F5 Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $151.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2020 – F5 Networks was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/15/2020 – F5 Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $151.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2020 – F5 Networks was upgraded by analysts at Colliers Secur. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2020 – F5 Networks was upgraded by analysts at Colliers Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2020 – F5 Networks was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ FFIV traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.00. 3,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,206. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $156.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.95.

Get F5 Networks Inc alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $583.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,214 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $165,711.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain bought 8,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,100,351.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,518.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,514 shares of company stock worth $360,181 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in F5 Networks by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 526 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 2.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 95.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.