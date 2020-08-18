Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.86 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Fabrinet updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.93-1.00 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.93-$1.00 EPS.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $74.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.98. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.00. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.34.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

