FABRK Achieves Market Capitalization of $38.05 Million (FAB)

FABRK (CURRENCY:FAB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. FABRK has a market cap of $38.05 million and approximately $605,864.00 worth of FABRK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FABRK token can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and Bithumb. In the last seven days, FABRK has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000063 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000043 BTC.

FABRK Profile

FABRK (CRYPTO:FAB) is a token. FABRK’s total supply is 55,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,794,443,397 tokens. FABRK’s official Twitter account is @

. The official message board for FABRK is medium.com/@fabrknetwork. FABRK’s official website is www.fabrk.io.

Buying and Selling FABRK

FABRK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FABRK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FABRK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FABRK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

