FansTime Price Reaches $0.0003 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. FansTime has a market cap of $871,698.76 and approximately $1.26 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FansTime has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, FCoin, CoinEgg and Bit-Z.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008394 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00137239 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.06 or 0.01828447 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00191701 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000906 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000252 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00135813 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000160 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Gate.io, CoinMex, CoinEgg, Bit-Z and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

