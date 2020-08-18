Fantom Market Capitalization Achieves $62.82 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Fantom token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000247 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bgogo, Kucoin and DDEX. Fantom has a market capitalization of $62.82 million and $18.28 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded 87% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00135588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.36 or 0.01823805 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00192888 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00135883 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom’s total supply is 2,132,239,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,115,078,038 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation.

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bgogo, Kucoin, IDEX, Hotbit, DDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

