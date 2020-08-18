FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Short Interest Down 59.7% in August

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the July 30th total of 87,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FANUY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.21. The stock had a trading volume of 122,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,167. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.71. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.38.

Get FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

About FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.