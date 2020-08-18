Fetch.ai (FET) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $53.79 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 56.6% against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $121.96 million and $53.79 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00001284 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, BitMax, Bitbns and WazirX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00039478 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $677.84 or 0.05517296 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003377 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00047993 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00014529 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 773,005,539 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitAsset, Binance, MXC, Bitrabbit, Dcoin, Bitbns, Hotbit, IDEX, BitMax, BiKi, Korbit, Coinsuper, HitBTC, WazirX, Bittrex, KuCoin and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

