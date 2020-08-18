Financial Counselors Inc. Has $11.63 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $11,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 32.6% during the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.66. 2,606,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,952,171. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.93.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,615.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,272 shares of company stock valued at $189,516. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

