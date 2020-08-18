Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,618,631,000 after buying an additional 165,173 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after buying an additional 483,219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,990,000 after buying an additional 38,653 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,869,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,334,614,000 after acquiring an additional 138,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $39.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,555.78. 1,399,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,496.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,378.60. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,587.05. The stock has a market cap of $1,023.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

