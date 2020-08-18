Financial Review: VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) vs. Color Star Technology (OTCMKTS:HHT)

VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) and Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:HHT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get VALLOUREC SA/S alerts:

This table compares VALLOUREC SA/S and Color Star Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VALLOUREC SA/S $4.67 billion 0.09 -$378.56 million ($6.40) -1.10 Color Star Technology $43.65 million 0.37 -$14.39 million N/A N/A

Color Star Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VALLOUREC SA/S.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for VALLOUREC SA/S and Color Star Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VALLOUREC SA/S 4 1 0 0 1.20 Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares VALLOUREC SA/S and Color Star Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VALLOUREC SA/S -7.97% -15.14% -4.60% Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of VALLOUREC SA/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Color Star Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Color Star Technology beats VALLOUREC SA/S on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

VALLOUREC SA/S Company Profile

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions primarily for the energy markets and other industrial applications in the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company produces hot-rolled seamless carbon and alloy steel tubes for the oil and gas, power generation, chemical and petrochemical, and automotive and mechanical engineering industries, as well as produces stainless steel and titanium tubes. It also offers casing and tubing products, and accessories for oil and gas well equipment; well-drilling products, including drill pipes, hole assemblies, and VAM connections and accessories for drill strings; and offshore and onshore line pipes, as well as tubes for umbilicals. In addition, the company provides hydrocarbon processing tubes, steam tubes and pipes, titanium and stainless steel welded tubes, and steam generator tubes for power, nuclear, and conventional plants. Further, it offers hot-rolled pipes and hollow sections used in various applications, including drilling and other platforms, bridges, buildings and other roofed structures, cranes, agricultural and industrial machinery, mechanical components and systems, mining, and offshore projects. Additionally, the company provides coating and welding services for offshore and onshore projects. Vallourec SA was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

Color Star Technology Company Profile

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd., through its subsidiary, Sunway Kids International Education Group Ltd, engages in the education service business. It provides education and health services to day-care and preschools in China. The company also offers a structured system for early childhood education, including artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic technologies, intellectual campus administration software as a service system (SAAS System), and online education courses for kids and parents. In addition, it provides personalized growth plans for each child based on the analysis of performance data. Further, the company offers U Campus SAAS System, a smart school management SAAS System with U Campus, an online service that provides a package of support for the operation and management of preschool education institutions, including student management, employee management, financial management, attendance management, and health management. Additionally, it provides Childhood AI Analysis Service, which provides schools with monitoring equipment that utilizes AI technology to record and analyze key information about the children in real time, such as emotions, movement, concentration, and points of interest; targeted teaching programs consulting service for preschool children; and online education service, which offers an English as a Second Language curriculum named Precise Mind to kindergartens in China, supplementing their existing English curriculum. The company was formerly known as Huitao Technology Co., Ltd., and changed its name to Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. in May 2020. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for VALLOUREC SA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VALLOUREC SA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.