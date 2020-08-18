First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) is Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s 5th Largest Position

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV reduced its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,777 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up 4.2% of Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV owned 0.13% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $6,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000.

NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.10. The company had a trading volume of 20,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,127. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $56.43 and a 52 week high of $60.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.81.

