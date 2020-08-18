First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV lowered its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises about 1.4% of Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV owned about 0.14% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000.

Shares of FMB stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $56.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,461. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.78. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.96 and a twelve month high of $57.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

