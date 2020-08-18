Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.54.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,304,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,661,348. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.93. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $3,024,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,716,548.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $254,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,537 shares in the company, valued at $31,045,614.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 407,996 shares of company stock worth $42,682,859. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Fiserv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,482,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,610,520,000 after purchasing an additional 192,425 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in Fiserv by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,016,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843,044 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 6,198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,246,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Fiserv by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,537,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fiserv by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,882,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,612,000 after purchasing an additional 350,957 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.