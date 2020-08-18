FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDY) Shares Up 0.8%

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDY) shot up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.15 and last traded at $24.15, 404 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 9,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.97.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.21.

