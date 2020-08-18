Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Has $4.22 Million Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. decreased its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,611 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,635 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. owned about 0.09% of People’s United Financial worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 7,145.9% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1,418.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 828.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PBCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on People’s United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

In other news, EVP David P. Berey sold 12,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $156,125.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PBCT traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.84. 176,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,888,771. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.43. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.24.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $495.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.87 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.80%.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

