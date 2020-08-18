Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Has $9.60 Million Stock Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,787 shares during the quarter. Archer Daniels Midland comprises about 2.2% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $9,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 62.5% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 53.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.31. The company had a trading volume of 113,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,750. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.12. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. Archer Daniels Midland’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $197,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,308,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $82,484.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 169,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,237,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Stephens started coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

