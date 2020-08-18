Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,030 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in PPL by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of PPL by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of PPL by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 33,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.72.

NYSE:PPL traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.33. 259,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,020,064. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.73. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.67.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

