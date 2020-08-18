Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 90.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth about $10,315,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.4% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 82.2% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 671,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,060,000 after purchasing an additional 303,225 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.87. The stock had a trading volume of 203,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,295,994. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average of $41.07.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

FE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $36.50 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Guggenheim cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut FirstEnergy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.97.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

