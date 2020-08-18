Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Reduces Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,503,000. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,164,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,232,000 after acquiring an additional 718,882 shares during the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.56. 124,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,478,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a PE ratio of 106.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.94 and a 200-day moving average of $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.68%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.06.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.