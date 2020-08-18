Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Sells 17,999 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,999 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 224,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after buying an additional 107,629 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 43,372 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pavion Blue Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,212,196. The stock has a market cap of $104.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 68.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $54.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.77.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.