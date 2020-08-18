Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Sells 21,288 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,288 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises 2.0% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 82,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 972,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,809,000 after acquiring an additional 210,059 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 52,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.33. 268,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,164,859. The company has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average is $39.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USB. UBS Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.