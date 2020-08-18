Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Sells 26,454 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,454 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 2.3% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $138,850,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511,700 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,476 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 58.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,188,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $97,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. DZ Bank lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,891,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average is $31.75. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

