Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Sells 3,970 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 3.7% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 181,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $328.67. 39,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,292. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $335.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $317.34 and a 200-day moving average of $286.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.21 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.25.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.33, for a total value of $18,771,282.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $30,915.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 595,090 shares of company stock valued at $187,875,441. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

