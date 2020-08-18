Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Sells 8,033 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,033 shares during the period. Eaton comprises 2.7% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $12,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 153,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $315,120.74. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,283,445.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,008 shares of company stock valued at $2,976,121 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.73. The company had a trading volume of 45,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,957. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.54. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

