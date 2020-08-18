Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Takes Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 996.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,717,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378,872 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 653.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,236,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,315 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 40.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,697,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,099,000 after purchasing an additional 783,528 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 116.6% in the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,279,000 after buying an additional 616,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $25,712,000. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.09.

Shares of TSN stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.68. 41,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $94.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $97,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

