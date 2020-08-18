Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Trims Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. cut its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,315 shares during the period. Genuine Parts comprises approximately 1.6% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $7,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 1,120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.88.

Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.56. 18,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,200. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.06, a P/E/G ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $108.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.