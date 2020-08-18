Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Stake Decreased by Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL cut its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,249,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492,223 shares during the quarter. Floor & Decor comprises 4.7% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned about 1.22% of Floor & Decor worth $72,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,789,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,424,000 after purchasing an additional 95,320 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 438.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,372,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,040,000 after buying an additional 27,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 137,400.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FND traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.37, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.09. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $71.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.61.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $462.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.31 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. Analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FND. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BofA Securities raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.47.

In other Floor & Decor news, insider Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 5,431,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $365,538,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $351,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,204.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,880,677 shares of company stock worth $489,953,014 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

