Flowchain (FLC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.96 Million

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Flowchain has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $9,879.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flowchain has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Flowchain token can currently be purchased for about $2.62 or 0.00021912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00039648 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $675.11 or 0.05652916 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003705 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00047064 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Flowchain

FLC is a token. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,836 tokens. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin.

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

