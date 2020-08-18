Flux Power Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:FLUX) Director Purchases $600,000.00 in Stock

Flux Power Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:FLUX) Director Michael Johnson purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00.

Shares of FLUX stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.20. 410,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,109. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.78. Flux Power Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications in the United States. Its products include battery cell management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems; and energy storage modules for industrial equipment, electrical vehicles, and governmental applications.

