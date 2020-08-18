FNB Protocol (FNB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.90 Million

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One FNB Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and Allbit. FNB Protocol has a market cap of $8.90 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00135875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $220.07 or 0.01828326 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00191006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000908 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000250 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00135623 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000159 BTC.

FNB Protocol Token Profile

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,369,380,913 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol.

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.