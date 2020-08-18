Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Short Interest Update

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the July 30th total of 10,280,000 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the second quarter worth about $742,000. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 6.9% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,004,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 65,106 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 10.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,781,000. Finally, Altai Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 11,831.6% during the second quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,914 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSCT remained flat at $$28.99 on Tuesday. Forescout Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $40.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.19. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 43.22% and a negative return on equity of 172.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Forescout Technologies will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FSCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Forescout Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forescout Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.09.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

